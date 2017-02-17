Bengaluru’s Bellandur Lake catches fire again

Bengaluru: India’s Sillicon Valley, Bengaluru now became a victim toxic smoke place. The largest lake in the IT city of India, Bellandur caught fire yet again on Thursday. It took firemen hours to extinguish the flames that erupted.

The Bellandur Lake is the largest lake in Bengaluru and is naturally subjected to gross environmental pollution from toxic to garbage dumping in the lake. The fire, it is now believed, began in the clumps of dry hyacinth and weed around the lake.

As per sources, the lake bed was on fire for more than three hours on Thursday evening after illegal dumping of debris.