Headlines

Bengaluru’s Bellandur Lake catches fire again

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bellandur

Bengaluru: India’s Sillicon Valley, Bengaluru now became a victim toxic smoke place. The largest lake in the IT city of India, Bellandur caught fire yet again on Thursday. It took firemen hours to extinguish the flames that erupted.

The Bellandur Lake is the largest lake in Bengaluru and is naturally subjected to gross environmental pollution from toxic to garbage dumping in the lake. The fire, it is now believed, began in the clumps of dry hyacinth and weed around the lake.

As per sources, the lake bed was on fire for more than three hours on Thursday evening after illegal dumping of debris.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

OAS OAS
4.7K
Headlines

Sourav Das tops OAS exams, 670 clear
heaviest heaviest
4.4K
Headlines

World’s heaviest woman weighing 500 kg lands in Mumbai for surgery
10 yr old girl raped in city 10 yr old girl raped in city
4.3K
Crime

10 yr old girl raped in city
Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
3.9K
Crime

Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
Guinness World Record Guinness World Record
3.5K
Headlines

Sudarshan Pattnaik sets Guinness record with tallest sand castle
To Top