Latest News Update

Bengaluru woman’s plea claiming to be Jayalalithaa’s daughter dismissed by Supreme Court

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bengaluru

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to entertain the petition filed by a Bengaluru woman- who claimed to be former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s daughter, according to sources.

The woman identified as Amrutha Sarathy (37) had filed a petition with the Supreme Court, demanding a DNA test to further cement her claims.

Her petition does not say who she believes her father is. The Supreme Court has said she needs to approach the Karnataka High Court and that it will not intervene at this stage.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
3.5K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.8K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
train derailment train derailment
1.3K
Headlines

3 killed, 9 injured in train derailment in Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top