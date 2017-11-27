Bengaluru woman’s plea claiming to be Jayalalithaa’s daughter dismissed by Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to entertain the petition filed by a Bengaluru woman- who claimed to be former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s daughter, according to sources.
The woman identified as Amrutha Sarathy (37) had filed a petition with the Supreme Court, demanding a DNA test to further cement her claims.
Her petition does not say who she believes her father is. The Supreme Court has said she needs to approach the Karnataka High Court and that it will not intervene at this stage.