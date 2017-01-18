Bengaluru most dynamic city in the World

Bengaluru: The World Economic Forum (WEF) has endorsed a ranking of Bengaluru city as the most dynamic city in the world, beating the United States’ Silicon Valley.

The City Momentum Index-2017 released by JLL “Technology continues to be a major driver of momentum in the world’s 30 fastest-changing cities”.

India also snatched the lead from China as home to some of the world’s fastest changing cities, taking six of the top 30.

Hyderabad secured the fifth place in the list, a place above London. Pune (13) rose above New York and Paris, Chennai (18) beat San Francisco as Delhi (23) and Mumbai (25) secured a position much above Los Angeles and Stockholm.

Notably, Cities in India, China and Vietnam, along with several in the US, head the list of the world’s fastest changing cities.