Bengaluru terror repeats in the capital city: 3 girls abused in daylight

Bhubaneswar: Just few days after the horrifying molestation case in Bengaluru, the safety and security of women has again been a question with another such incident which took place in the state capital on Friday. An incident of the same kind has happened in the city where three girls were abused and thrashed for resisting eve-teasing.

The incident happened when three girls along with one of their male friends were talking to each other near Magnet square in Patia area of the city. In the meantime, some bike-borne youths came and passed some obscene comments to the girls. Even if the girls protested, the miscreants continued to pass lewd comments and drove away.

After commuting for some distance, again near Raghunathpur bridge, the victims again stopped for some reason and were talking among themselves when, another group of boys joined and allegedly thrashed one of the girls and used filthy languages with threatening dire consequences. The unruly men also beat up the male friend of a girl and injured him.

One of the girls had recorded the act through her mobile phone and handed it over to police and media persons demanding stern action.

The victims have said that there were around 20 persons simply watching the incident and nevertheless they tried to come forward to save them from the abusers. One of the girl said, the public had simply turned mere spectators.

The group of girls then lodged a complaint against the youths at Nandankanan Police Station. Police have registered a case in this regard and begun investigation after receiving a complaint from the victims.