Bengaluru: Teen killed to rob phone, two held

Bengaluru: The Byatarayanapura police have arrested two youth who allegedly stabbed a teenager to death, after the latter resisted the accused from robbing him.

The accused have been identified as Saddam Hussain, alias Siddique alias Thola (20) and Mohammed Shafi (19), both residents of Gangondanahalli in Chandra Layout. The two had allegedly robbed a mobile phone from Rahul, alias Siddesh (18) on the night of April 12.

Police said that Rahul, a resident of Deepanjalinagar, was working as a staff in a film theatre in Mallathahalli near Nagarabhavi. He was walking home after work. Around 11 pm, some miscreants attacked him near Quality Biscuit Factory’s old building near Nayandahalli Metro Station, stabbed him to death and robbed his mobile phone.