Bengaluru techie missing, had gone to meet prospective car buyer via OLX

Bengaluru: A 29-year-old software engineer, Ajitabh Kumar, from Patna has been missing in Bengaluru since Monday.

Ajitabh, who worked at British Telecom, had listed his car on OLX and had gone out on December 18 around 6.30 pm after he received a call from a prospective buyer, according to his friend.

Kumar hasn’t been seen since and his phone is switched off. Friends say he was last active on WhatsApp around 7:10 pm the same day, as per reports.

The 29-year-old moved to Bengaluru in 2010 and since then he has been staying with his childhood friend.

Ajitabh reportedly wanted to sell his car to fund his studies after he got through an executive MBA programme at Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata, the reports further added.

Ajitabh’s phone was tracked last to Gunjur on the outskirts of the city, after which the phone was switched off.

However, the investigation is on.

His friends and relatives have launched an online campaign to find him.

