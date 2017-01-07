Bengaluru shamed again: Another Girl molested in city

Headlines

Bengaluru: Just a week after Bengaluru was put to shame by incidents of mass molestation and assault on New Year’s Eve, another horrific incident of molestation has come to light on Friday.

A 23 year old woman was on Friday allegedly molested by a man in east Bengaluru’s Nagarwara Main Road.

The victim, who filed a complaint, said that she was walking near Arabic College bus stop, around 6.30 am on Friday morning and was stalked by an unidentified man, sources said. She was heading to her workplace when the man approached and then molested her.

As per sources, the woman suffered injuries, including cuts on her tongue, while she made attempts to resist the attacker. However, the accused fled the scene when a stray dog started howling.

The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera and police have launched a search to nab the suspect.

