Bengali actress Bitasta Saha’s body found hanging in her Kolkata home

Kolkata: The body of Bengali film actress Bitasta Saha was found hanging in a semi-decomposed state in her Kolkata apartment on Tuesday evening.

The incident came into notice when her mother alerted the neighbours and police about her absence, after calls to the actress’s cellphone were not answered for two days.

As per sources, the police broke open the door to her Kasba apartment and found her corpse in the bedroom. There were several injury marks on the actress’s body including a slit on her wrist.They added that a preliminary probe indicated it was a case of suicide. Howver, the post-mortem report was still awaiting.

Police officials said that a review of her posts on Facebook suggest that the actress was going through a stressful phase. In one of the post, she wrote about ending her life.

Her family, in a police complaint, have alleged that the actress was murdered by her boyfriend. The family members said that Saha had reportedly moved out of her family’s home after she started dating a tax official named Saikat Mitra.