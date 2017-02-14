Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband

Bhubaneswar: A Bengali film actress on Monday has alleged that she was physically and mentally tortured by her businessman husband here in the city who had brought her from Kolkata to make her heroine in Odia films produced by him.

The actress alleged that her husband had already another wife and kid before marrying her last year.

The matter came to light today when the victim lodged an FIR against Birat Mohapatra, who runs a furniture showroom in Bhubaneswar, at Mahila Police Station.

As per the complaint, Mohapatra, who also finances Odia films, brought the victim from Kolkata to give her leading lady role in his films. The woman, a divorce,e who had acted in some Bengali films accepted the offer and came to Bhubaneswar to start her career in Odia film industry.

During her stay in the city, Mohapatra convinced the actress and married her in a temple last year.

The victim also alleged that despite of being pregnant for two times during last September and November, Mohapatra had forcefully aborted her pregnancy twice and threatened to throw her out of his house.

As per reports, Mohapatra is the owner of Rajdhani Furniture and has business units at several places in the state. He had also forced the actress to work as a dancer in a bar (Hotel Greenfield Bar) located at Hi-Tech square in the city. The money she earned from the dance bar was spent lavishly by Mohapatra.

The victim said she had acted in an Odia film ‘Jhili Ki Jhupa’ in a leading role which was financed by Mohapatra.

However, during late hours on Sunday night, the actress was successful to flee away from the house. Subsequently, on her way, she met the police patrolling van and was taken to reside at ‘short-stay’ home.

Later on the following day, with the help of the State Commission for women, a complaint was lodged at Mancheswar police station. While the police have started the investigation into the matter, Mohapatra has absconding since the case has been filed.