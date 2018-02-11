Benevolent Naveen directs police to withdraw all cases against egg attacker

Bhubaneswar: In a huge sigh of relief for the woman who hurled eggs at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 31 during a public meeting at Talsari in Balasore district, the CM today directed the police to withdraw all cases against her.

BJP did politics of vendetta over the woman, Rajeswari Kamila after she was beaten up by supporters of ruling-BJD following the hurling of eggs at Naveen.

With this move, Naveen displayed his radiating brute power and his noble heart which is being proved by a quote of Mahatma Gandhi- “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong”.

Earlier, Kamila was granted bail against two sureties of Rs 10, 000 each and a bank deposit of Rs 5,000. Besides, the court has directed Kamila not to repeat the act. Earlier, the court had sent Kamila to judicial custody till February 8.

Presently, she is undergoing treatment at the SCB hospital in Cuttack after she fell sick while being lodged in Jaleswar jail. The Talasari Marine police had registered a suo moto case against the woman.

On the other hand, Rajeswari’s husband, who was arrested before the Chief Minister’s visit, had been granted bail by a court.

According to reports, the woman had thrown two eggs back to back while Patnaik was addressing the gathering, however, the CM was escorted away unhurt.

The accused woman had resorted to egg-hurling as a mark of protest against the arrest of her husband ahead of CM’s visit to the district.