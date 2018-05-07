Beneficiaries under two schemes to get Rs 100 aid for purchasing umbrellas in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a significant move, the State government on Monday announced summer aid for the beneficiaries under National Social Security Scheme and Madhu Babu Pension Yojana.

According to a notification issued by the State Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department, beneficiaries including widows, senior citizens and physically challenged persons will be provided Rs 100 each towards purchase of umbrella under both the schemes.

In view of the scorching heat, the assistance will be given to the beneficiaries on May 15 on the occasion of Public Service Day.