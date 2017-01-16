Entertainment

Entertainment

"Belma Budhi" new Odia upcoming movie

Bhubaneswar: After all this modernization and enlightenment that has taken place, superstitious beliefs still persists in our societies.

“Belma Budhi” a blind believe the new odia upcoming movie is based on educational system. At present how people still believes superstitious. The artistic movie is directed by Nabakishore Swain.

The story is well written by Debabrata Nayak and music has been composed by Biswaswroop.

Rajo queen 2015 winner Smaranika Priyadarshini has played a lead role in this film. Among others Bijay Mohapatra,Denabandhu,Dharmendra Jal,Rajesh Behera,Sasmita Barik,Sagarika,Rajendra Bej,Surjya,Chitta,Bhujabal Nayak are playing this movie.

The film hits theatres after released some film festival.

