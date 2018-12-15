Belgium, Netherlands To Fight For Title At Hockey World Cup

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 final will see Belgium’s Red Lions facing the Netherlands after a thrilling day of the semi-final at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

Belgium beat England 6-0 in the first semi-final match of the day, while Australia’s hopes of winning a third successive World Cup title were ended by European champions the Netherlands, who emerged victorious in a shoot-out after a breathless contest finished with the scores locked together at 2-2.

Belgium (World Ranking 3) wearing black armbands in memory of Simon Gougnard’s father, who sadly passed away on Friday – were absolutely sensational against England (WR:7). The Red Lions themselves were aiming to reach a third major final in as many years, following the silver medals won at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the EuroHockey Championships 2017.

Striker Tom Boon gave Belgium the perfect start, getting ahead of his marker to deflect past England goalkeeper George Pinner in the eighth minute. That lead was almost doubled when Boon – later named Odisha Player of the Match – dived at full stretch to touch on a searching pass from Loick Luypaert onto the England cross-bar.

Belgium took a 2-0 lead into half-time thanks to the outstanding Gougnard, who pounced on a penalty corner rebound to smash into England’s net shortly before Sebastien Dockier wasted a brilliant chance from close range, failing to convert after some fine set-up play from Florent Van Aubel.

England – searching for their first World Cup final appearance since the Willesden 1986 event on home soil – came out firing in the third quarter, playing their best hockey of the match in a bid to drag themselves back into the contest. However, their hopes were cruelly dashed when Cedric Charlier’s blistering strike finished off a rapid counter-attack, leaving Danny Kerry’s team with a mountainous task to overcome.

A penalty corner double from Alexander Hendrickx – his sixth and seventh goals of a hugely productive World Cup – either side of the quarter-time break all but sealed a Belgian victory, with Sebastien Dockier firing a late sixth into the roof of Pinner’s net to complete an emphatic 6-0 triumph.

The second semi-final was a replay of the World Cup final of 2014, with reigning champions Australia (WR:1) and the Netherlands (WR:4) taking to the field for what proved to be a truly epic encounter.

The Kookaburras came into the game having just conceded once in their previous four games here in Bhubaneswar, but that all changed in one of the best games seen at the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018. After soaking up some early Australian pressure, the Netherlands took the lead when Jonas de Geus surged around the back of the Kookaburras’ defence before finding Glenn Schuurman who made no mistake from close range.

The medal matches will take place on Sunday, with England playing Australia for bronze at 1630 IST (UTC +5.30) before Belgium and the Netherlands – who met in the final of the EuroHockey Championships 2017 – take to the field at 1900 IST for the chance to be crowned as champions of the world.