Belgium Beat Netherlands To Win Hockey World Cup

Bhubaneswar: Belgium defeated Netherlands in the final to clinch Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 title at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

With this, Belgium became the World Champion for the first time and the sixth team to win the Hockey World Cup.

After both the teams failed to score in the regulation time, the final match ended in the penalty shootout 3-2 in favour of Belgium.

For Belgium, Florent Van Aubel struck twice in the shootout while Victor Wegnez was on target once. Meanwhile, for the Netherlands Jeroen Hertzberger and Jonas de Geus scored once each.

Netherlands lost the chance to win the fourth title. On the other hand, Pakistan still hold the record of most Hockey World Cup wins even though they won its last final in 1994.