Beggar murdered in Megheswar premise

Bhubaneswar: The dead body of an old beggar who is suspected to have been murdered was found in the ancient Megheswar temple premises in the city.

Though the body has been mutilated during what seems to be a murder, locals identified the dead as a beggar. “Some locals who were here for morning walk in the temple garden and some doing yoga daily spotted the body and informed me. We immediately called the police. He resembles a beggar sitting outside the temple,” said Gangadhar Rath, the chief priest of the temple.

The Badagada police reached the spot after being informed. Police has, however, not found any clue on why the old man must have been murdered. “We are looking into the matter and have begun investigation. He could have been a witness to some other crime or it could be previous enmity leading to the murder. We cannot confirm anything now,” said DCP Satyabrat Bhoi.