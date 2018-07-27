Beautification drive in Bhubaneswar ahead of Hockey World Cup

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to increase green cover and improve landscape design along major roads in the State Capital, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has planned to undertake extensive landscaping and plantation activities along 40 km major roads ahead of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018.

Initiating the process, BDA will be floating a tender shortly for landscaping of around 40 km-long stretch covering major arterial roads of the city. This will cover various roads and junctions including traffic islands, medians and avenue plantations along with supply and planting of plant material, planter boxes, barricades and dustbins.

The plantation activity will include planting of flower beds, grass, lawns, shrubs, hedgerows and trees. Besides, there will be planter boxes and hanging planters along with tree guards and railings. However, the project proponent will be encouraged to use further innovations when developing its proposal and suggest alternatives that are beneficial for the project.

The project includes planting, watering, pruning, watch and ward along with other maintenance of landscape works for four years. The project also provisions for engagement of dedicated gardening staff in adequate numbers along all stretches for proper upkeep and maintenance.

Special focus has been given to select hardy and non-browsing species of trees and shrubs, which are common deterrent for cattle. While native plants and shrubs will be included in landscaping, well-developed saplings of Rain Tree, Jacaranda, Plumeria, Tabebuia, Juniperus communis, Palm varieties and other species have been planned for plantation.

The landscaping activity has been planned along major road stretches including the road from Biju Patnaik stature near Airport up to KIIT Square, Sishu Bhavan Square to Ram Mandir Square, Raj Mahal Square to AG Square, AG Square to Acharya Vihar Square, Airport Square to Sishu Bhawan Square, Udyan Marg, Raj Bhawan Square to Siripur Square, Acharya Vihar Square to Kalinga Hospital Square, Acharya Vihar to Baramunda Bus Stand, Ekamra Chowk to Siripur Square, Ekamra Chowk to Palashpalli Square.

Similarly, the 20 plus traffic junctions where landscaping has been planned to be undertaken include Airport Circle (Biju Patnaik statue island), Ekamra Chowk traffic islands, AG Square and Ambedkar statue island, Rajiv Bhawan Square and Madhusudan Das statue island, Power House Square and junction, Jayadev Vihar Square and all islands, Kalinga Hospital Square and Gangadhar Meher statue island, KIIT Square, Master Canteen round about island, Ram Mandir Square, Vani Vihar Square, Unit VIII Gopabandhu Square, Capital Hospital Square, PMG Square, NICCO Park Square, Acharya Vihar Square, Damana Square, Infocity Square and The World Square.