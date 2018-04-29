Bear mauls man to death in Odisha, another injured

Jajpur: In yet another incident of man-animal conflict in the state, a sloth bear killed a man and injured another at Hudi sahi cashew plantation area under Korei police limits in Jajpur district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Shyam Hesa and the injured as Sukura Munda.

According to reports, the mishap took place when Shyam Hesa and Sukura Munda had gone to attend nature’s call at around 5.30 am in the morning.

The wild bear which had sneaked into the garden from the nearby forest pounced on Shyam and started attacking him. Sukura was grievously injured while trying to save Shyam from the clutches of the bear.

“My husband was injured while trying to save another person of our village after the wild animal attacked him,” said Chanda, wife of the injured.

On getting information, a team of forest officials reached the spot and rushed both the villagers to Jajpur Road CHC where doctors declared Shyam brought dead. Sukura was referred to SCB Medical in Cuttack due to deteriorating condition.

“One person was received dead and as the condition of another injured was critical he has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in critical condition,” said Dr. SR Subudhi of Jajpur hospital.

Irate over the incident, locals blocked NH 20 near Laxminagar demanding compensation for the family of the deceased.

“The family members of the man who died in bear attack are entitled to get an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh as per the existing government provision. Similarly, all medical expenses of the injured would be borne from the government fund,” informed a forest official.