Bear mauls man to death in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: In yet another incident of man-animal conflict, a man was mauled to death by a sloth bear near a forest at Pharsaguda under Kodinga GP in Nabarangpur district on Wednesday.

According to sources, Prabhu Bhatra, a lorry driver of Daleiguda in Papadahandi block was dragged away by a sloth bear while he was attending nature’s call after getting down from the vehicle.

A video clip shot by some locals showed the entire conflict between the animal and man.

Even though some of the bystanders attacked and attempted to ward off the bear, the latter continued to attack Bhatra following which he died on the spot.