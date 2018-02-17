State at Large

Bear mauls man to death in Ganjam

Ganjam: In yet another incident of human-animal conflict, a man was mauled to death by a bear at Borsing village under Kabisuryanagar of Ganjam district.

The deceased has been identified as Debraj.

According to reports, the victim was attacked by a wild bear when he was going to take bath in the village pond today.

Grievously injured Debraj was rushed to Aska hospital and later was shifted to MKCG hospital as his condition deteriorated where he succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

Locals allege that there has been a rise in bear attacks.

