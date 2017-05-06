State at Large

Bear mauls eight persons in Titlagarh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Titlagarh

Bolangir: At least eight persons were injured after a bear attacked them in Titlagarh town on Friday. The bear was spotted by some locals in Padmanabhpur of Titlagarh town early on the same day.

The locals informed the forest officials who rushed to the spot along with a police team to trap the beast. Meanwhile, a forest guard also sustained grievous injuries while trying to trap the bear while the vehicle driver, accompanying him, also got injured in the attack.

While the bear was trying to flee; it attacked six more persons and entered a deserted house.

Forest and police officials were trying to trap the bear till reports last came in. The bear is roaming in the town creating panic among the residents, said sources.

However, incidents of wild animals attacking people are frequently reported at different places of the district. A few days ago, a leopard had entered a house in Kurli village under Kantabanji police limits in which two persons were injured in the attack.

