Beach Carnival at Puri from Jan 20

Puri: In a first of such attempt to provide enlivening experience of beach carnival in sacred pilgrimage town Puri, the city administration in collaboration with Odisha Tourism department has planned to organise one such beach festival from January 20.

The festival will showcase variety of activities from cultural to beach sports events at a three km long beach aligned with the town.

Every day the festival will begin with yoga, aerobics, volley ball, beach cycling, skating and other fun activities. Along with that a bike stunt show to spread road safety awareness will also be organised.

The weeklong festival will kick off with carnival parade with a tint of Odisha culture which will showcase events like Sahi Medha, Ghantua, Odissi, Mahari, Sambalpuri, Pala, Gotipua, and Chhau performance.

Other interesting events like jet skiing, surfing, zorbing, speed boats and banana boat rides, adventure sports, parasailing will attract visitors.

Besides, a sand art exhibition featuring Sudarshan Pattnaik and other well-known sand sculptors will showcase their art. A tattoo exhibition will also be held for tattoo lovers.

The evening sky will be lit with a fireworks show carried out by local boatmen out in the sea.