BDA to add 600 EWS houses in Nakhara with multi-purpose amenities centre

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday floated a request for proposal (RFP) for the selection of a bidder for Nakhara Awas Yojana, an affordable housing project over 6 acres of land in Nakhara Mouza on the city outskirts, in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

This project comes under the scheme “Housing for all’’ in the urban areas. Located in the immediate vicinity of the state capital and between the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the project site is around 15 km from the city railway station and 19 km from the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

While the development authority will provide unencumbered land, facilitate and ensure time-bound statutory approvals for the project, the selected developer shall construct 600 standard size economically weaker sections (EWS) units over 4 acres and hand over to BDA. The development authority, in return shall transfer 2 acres of land on freehold basis for developer’s own commercial use for the cross-subsidization of the real-estate developer.

Previously BDA has planned 5,500 EWS houses through PPP and 2,800 on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode. With the Nakhara project the city would have 8,900 stocks of EWS housing units.

The developer shall construct and transfer back 600 EWS units (preferably of G+3 structure) including physical and social infrastructure to BDA, in accordance with the provisions of the development agreement within 24 months from the effective date of the tender.

The physical infrastructure comprising all common infrastructure facilities, including internal roads, footpaths, water supply, sewage treatment plant, drainage, parks, street lighting, solid waste management and disposal, water conservation, energy management, fire protection and fire safety.

Similarly, social infrastructure facilities with child-friendly ideas including adolescent, pregnant woman and elderly care would be added advantage at the EWS colony. Conceptualised as Multi-purpose Amenities Centre (MAC) this will be developed over an area equivalent to 5 percent of the built-up area of the Affordable Housing Scheme (AHP) with early childhood development centre and pregnant mother care centre (Anganwadi). Similarly, for kids of the age group 5-14 years would have library and study area and community centre for the elders and elderly at MAC.

On the other hand, to make the supplies of basic services like commodities the project will have a shopping complex in an area of 3 percent of the built-up area as per the design and construction requirements of BDA. The developer shall be responsible for rectification of defects in the Affordable Housing Project (AHP) assets for 5 years from the completion date of AHP.

The developer shall make payment for an amount at the end of AHP completion period and such amount would be utilized by the Resident Welfare Association (or BDA) if RWA is not formed by the time of handover of EWS units) towards operation and maintenance of the affordable housing development.