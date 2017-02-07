BDA to set up urban museum in the state capital

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority has identified a land in Unit-VI for a state-of-the-art Urban Museum to showcase its past, development over the years, culture, heritage and Smart City project.

As per sources, the museum will spread over 2.5 acre out of which the BDA has taken possession of 1.26 acre. The remaining land has been encroached upon and BDA has started the process to reclaim it.

It will be a multi-storey building and expected to provide an insight into the city’s journey from ancient time to getting the Smart City tag.

BDA additional commissioner Bhabani Shankar Chayani said the museum will have pictorial presentation, audio-visual shows, information boards, art-e-facts and antiques. It will have the rare pictures of the city’s Old Town, which is now called Ekamra Kshetra.

He said the museum will make international tourist get a feel of how the city has grown over the past 100 years. Starting from the pictures of modern day rulers to the architects, the museum will also have rare pictures of how the city struggled to retain its culture.

Besides, there will also be compilation and timeline of major events that the city has witnessed, including, Patha Utsav, Raahgiri, the opinion poll conducted in the run up to getting the Smart City tag.

However, the BDA is yet to draw a layout of the museum. The entire project cost will be borne by the BDA.