BDA presents Baramunda Inter State Bus Terminal plan

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) today presented the concept design for the much-awaited Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Baramunda to the State Government.

The concept design is prepared by Delhi Integrated Multi-modal Transit System Ltd (DIMTS), which had won the bid for the architectural design and market assessment studies of the ISBT at Baramunda, during September last. The project would cost over Rs 180 crore.

The Baramunda ISBT, which is going to be developed over a land of more than 15 acres, will have a 4-acre patch reserved for commercial development in future. However, in the rest of the area (more than 11 acres) earmarked for the prestigious multi-modal transport hub, with a greater focus on intra-city, intercity (intra state) and interstate bus services, would be mainly have a terminal area and commercial area.

As per the concept design, the terminal area 9,839 square metres would have a ground floor of 4,343 square metres and first floor to third floor 1,832 square metres (on each floor) making it a total of 5,496 square metres.

Similarly, the design has allocated 21,350 square metres to commercial area, out of which ground floor will be 1,850 square metres, and there will be five floors (each 3,900 square metres) making it a total of 19,500 square metres. The commercial area would have a basement parking with 9,000 square metres space, which would have a capacity to hold 300 ECS or equivalent car space.

Sources at BDA informed that the contractor’s selection and finalization of the engineering drawing for the project would be over by March 2018. The construction of the ISBT is likely to start by June and the Phase-I completion of the project would be by June 2019.

PROJECT COMPONENTS:

The design components for the ISBT project, would, however integrate mixed land use development with commercial office space, retail space, multi-level car parking and open public space. The terminal will ensure passenger pick-up and drop-off (PPUDO) facilities for private vehicles, pre-paid private vehicles, pre-paid auto rickshaws, taxis, cycle rickshaws, and taxi-aggregator vehicles such as Ola and Uber.

Interestingly, the ISBT project will also ensure Wi-Fi connectivity, fire detection and fire fighting system, area-wide real-time parking information display system, passenger information display system, passenger announcement system, CCTV surveillance, water treatment system, use of alternate energy source like solar power, sewage treatment plant, effluent treatment plant for bus wash, elevators, escalators and building management system.

The concept design of ISBT would be flexible enough to compliment the nearby areas, represent the culture, architectural elements used in buildings and monuments of Bhubaneswar city and aesthetically appealing while establishing a unique identity for a modern urban centre.

The proposed design should create a safe, welcoming and integrated experience for the passengers arriving via bus or intermediate public transport (IPT) (bicycles, auto-rickshaws, taxis and car-sharing). The design element would have the power to attract passengers to public transport.

EASY, ACCESSIBILE DESIGN:

The ISBT at Baramunda would have easy access by people with mobility limitations and integration of transport and non-transport uses. While the facility would have child-friendly features and design elements, all its nooks and corners will have mandatory adherence to the universal accessibility guidelines for the entire project.

While the design solution will include the possibilities of integrating future mass transport facilities as well, other components like IPT, passenger information centre and parking for physically challenged and VIPs would also be ensured.

BACKGROUND:

It can be mentioned here that BDA on July 27, 2017, floated the tender for selection of an architectural and urban design consultant for the ambitious ISBT project at Baramunda.

At Baramunda more than 1,000 buses are using the terminal daily and it is a transport lifeline for thousands of commuters. The site is well connected with the nearby NH-16 with two wide and accessible roads.