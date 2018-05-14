BDA officials visit proposed depot-cum-terminal site for city buses in Patia

Bhubaneswar: Led by Vice-Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Dr. Krishan Kumar, a group of senior officials today conducted an inspection of the site proposed for the depot-cum bus terminal at Patia. BDA has taken possession of the land for the development of the transport hub.

It can be mentioned here that before the coming Odisha Men’s Hockey 2018, the city would be having a fleet of 200 new buses to ply on the various routes for effective and frequent public transport facility. In order to make the operation smooth and efficient two depot-cum-terminals are being planned at Patia and Patrapada, respectively.

Each depot-cum-terminal would have a capacity to park 100 buses each. These new facilities would be broadly having Workshop Area, Washing Area, Fuelling Area, Administration Area and Parking area.

Broadly, the workshop area will include office, store area, tool and yard room, battery room, unit overhauling rooms, JIB crane with electric host, toilet and utilities, repair bays, repair points, oil store room, tyre store room, air compressor room, painting and denting section and circulation space.

While in washing area there would be washing ramp and washing area, administration area will include administrative office area, crew rest room, toilets and utility area. The parking area, on the other hand, will include staff parking space, bus parking and circulation and landscaping and paving.

In a joint eviction drive on May 8 the Central Enforcement Monitoring Committee (CEMC) consisting officials and staff of BDA, BMC, General Administration Department, Bhubaneswar Puri Transport Services (BPTS) and Commissionerate Police reclaimed an area of more than 6.5 acres for development of a depot-cum bus terminal for city bus services in future.

While removing the unauthorised encroachment from Plot No. 785 (P) in Patrapada Mouza and Plot No.191 (P) in Bhagabanpur Mouza under Khandagiri and Tamando police limits respectively, the process started at about 10.30 am in the morning and continued till 4 pm in the afternoon. The requisition for this eviction programme was given by by General Manager (P&A) of BPTS on April 28, last.

Similarly on May 11 in a joint eviction drive the CEMC took out a final demolition work to free over 5 acres of prime land for development of a depot-cum-bus terminal at Patia.

The eviction was carried out over Plot No. 548 & 1452 in Mouza-Patia under Infocity police limits and started at about 10.30 am and continued till late afternoon. The requisition for the eviction work was made by General Manager (P&A), BPTS vide letter No. 87, on February 21, this year. During the eviction process seven temporary houses with asbestos roof were demolished for the development of depot-cum-bus terminal for BPTS. One excavator from BMC was engaged during eviction drive.