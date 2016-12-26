BDA to ink pact with WRI for better urban mobility, NMT

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will collaborate with World Resources Institute (WRI) to seek its technical assistance in Smart City proposal. It will look for specific sustainable solutions and capacity building programmes to develop new and innovative ideas of public transportation and better urban mobility through the pact.

A memorandum of understanding regarding this will be signed tomorrow in presence of Housing and Urban Development Minister Pushpendra Singhdeo.

The agency will provide BDA with its technical assistance in Smart City proposal and engage in capacity building programmes to catalyse specific sustainable solutions for urban development and mobility.

The funds required for the initiative will be provided by donor organisations who have committed their support for promoting road safety and development of cities.

The state Government has been working out some events to promote NMT in the city like Patha Utsav, Ekamra Walks, Complete Street Programme and Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS).

Notably, the city has won awards for its concepts to induce a world class urban centre culture into itself through its smart city mission under which non motorised transport comes as a handy subject since it makes city more beautiful, green, and liveable.