BDA to develop two rental housing complexes for construction workers

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) is planning to construct two rental housing complexes for migrant construction workers. The project, with locations at Shampur and Chandrasekharpur respectively, will cost around Rs. 5.64 crore and would have the capacity to shelter 200 workers.

The complexes will have all basic amenities i.e. toilets, mass kitchen, common dining hall and drinking water supply facilities apart from provision for health-care service. The development authority has already floated tenders for the construction of the rental housing complexes. This would be a part of the State Government’s initiative to provide housing for all and the migrant workers, coming for construction work from different regions of Odisha will be greatly benefitted.

As the unorganised way of residing in makeshift houses like slums across the city is creating a bad picture of the Temple City, which off late, has emerged as the top Smart City with its unique child-friendly proposal, the rental houses would restrict the creation of slums in the city and make the urban development scenario, slum-free.

It can be mentioned here that honourable Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on the occasion of Labour Day, this year, laid the foundation stone for a Social Equity Centre in the heart of the city, at Kharavel Nagar. The Social Equity Centre under Project Kutumb is proposed to be developed as a 200-bed rental housing in Unit-3, Kharavel Nagar, Bhubaneswar, as a part of the Smart City Proposal. The project is funded by the State Government through the Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and comes under the area of the Bhubaneswar Town Centre District.

This integrated project at Kharvel Nagar will have rental housing for construction workers of 200 beds along with an Aahar Centre (subsidized cooked meal), Water ATM with RO purified water and other required amenities. Fifty additional beds will be there also for the Urban Homeless. The Social Equity Centre to be constructed over an area of 0.356 acres would cost Rs. 5.40 crores. The abutting road is 30 feet wide connecting to the Sriya Talkies Road. From Janpath the site can be approached by 20 feet wide road.

Similarly, keeping the needs of the construction workers and labourers in mind the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has developed drinking water facilities for workers at five different places across the city. Labourers and workers are greatly helped by these facilities. Nine Aahar centres at different places across the State Capital are also helping the working class as they are getting nutritious meals while coming to the city to get work.