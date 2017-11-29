BCCI unofficially retires Sachin Tendulkar’s No-10 jersey

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to “unofficially” retire Sachin Tendulkar’s No-10 jersey for international matches.
The No-10, worn by Tendulkar throughout his career in ODIs and for a solitary international T20, will, henceforth, be associated only with the man himself.
Tendulkar retired in November 2013 bringing a 24-year-long career to an end. He had last worn the jersey in March 2012 when he played his last ODI against Pakistan.
Since then, No-10 was unused for nearly five years before Mumbai fast bowler Shardul Thakur decided to wear it for his ODI debut at Colombo last August. This prompted trolling of Thakur and BCCI in social media with a flood of comments ridiculing the player for “trying to be a Sachin.”