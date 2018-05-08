BCCI includes Nair, Kuldeep in squad for Afghanistan Test; Rohit misses out

Mumbai: The BCCI on Tuesday (May 8) announced the 15-man squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan including Karun Nair and Kuldeep Yadav.

Virat Kohli will miss the historic Test match as will be playing county cricket for Surrey in England.

Ajinkya Rahane has been handed the duty to lead the team in his absence.

While the selectors have rested Rohit Sharma ahead of India’s tour of Ireland and England, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma, who are plying their trade in the county circuit in England, will return to participate in Afghanistan’s first-ever Test match.

Besides, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who were a part of the squad for the Test series in South Africa, have also been rested with the selectors opting to add Shardul Thakur and an extra spinner in Kuldeep to the squad.

Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur.