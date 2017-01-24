BCCI, Centre may give names for interim committee: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) has allowed BCCI and Centre to suggest three names to form an interim committee to manage the affairs of BCCI temporarily.

A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra advised the BCCI and the government to suggest names for administrators for now in sealed covers by January 27 and the SC will take decision by January 30. This committee will also be allowed to represent BCCI at an ICC meeting in February.

The apex Court has however asked the names to be in accordance with the rules put forth by earlier order of the Supreme Court that anyone above 70 years cannot be appointed as an administrator of the BCCI.