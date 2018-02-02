Basic salary of MPs doubled; Law for revision every five years

New Delhi: Parliamentarians basic pay is all set to be doubled to Rs 1 lakh from April 1 this year.
In the finance bill tabled on Thursday, the government proposed that the basic pay of MPs be increased from the current Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.
Allowances under various heads given to Members of Parliament will also be increased.
Presenting his fifth budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday also proposed a law for an automatic revision of salaries for MPs every five years indexed to inflation.
At present, the remuneration of an MP includes a basic salary of Rs 50,000 per month and Rs. 45,000 as constituency allowance, apart from other perks.