Basement of star hotel sealed in Bhubaneswar by fire dept

Bhubaneswar: A team of Odisha Fire Services Department today sealed the basement of a star hotel in Bhubaneswar for failing to comply with fire safety norms.

The hotel near Nalco Square here was earlier issued a notice with a deadline to upgrade the fire safety measures after an inspection by officials of the department; however, it did not comply.

Marriage and other functions were held in the basement in violation of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (Planning and Building Standards) Regulations, 2008, informed sources.

It is the second hotel in Bhubaneswar that faced similar action from the department within a month.

Recently, fire safety status was assessed at several shopping malls and hotels in the city and notice was served to as many as ten of them for violating fire safety norms.