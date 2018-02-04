Barpali town BJP chief joins BJD ahead of Bijepur bypoll

Bargarh: A day after BJP candidate for Bijepur bypoll Ashok Panigrahi filed his nomination accompanied by leaders and thousands of BJP workers, Barpali BJP Town president Ajit Das joined the BJD.

Das is the third leader after district BJP president Narayan Sahu and State Executive Member of BJP SC Morcha Pramod Chhatar to join the BJD.

Like Chhatar, Das has also attributed his quitting the BJP to lack of inner party democracy and making Panigrahi candidate of the party when there are other candidates who have toiled hard for the BJP.

Announcing this in the presence of BJD leaders Prasanna Acharya, Debi Mishra and Sanjay Dasburma, Das said the BJP leaders are treating the workers as servants and they are demoralized for this.

Panigrahi, who has been repeatedly rejected by the people, has been nominated by the BJP, Das added.