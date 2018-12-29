Baripada Municipality declared ODF

Baripada Municipality
Baripada: The Baripada Municipality has been declared as Open Defecation Free (ODF) in Mayurbhanj district, District Collector Vineet Bhardwaj announced on Friday.

At a function held here yesterday, Bhardwaj urged the people to make the town plastic-free for keeping  the environment clean.

Reports said Baripada Municipality has also constructed 71-seat eight community toilets and 80-seat nine general toilets in the town under Swachh Bharat Mission launched by the Centre.

The oldest civic body in the state has a population of 24,418 with 9,242 Individual Household Latrines constructed in the year 2018.

