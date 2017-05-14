Baripada Medical College gets SC nod for starting admission process

Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court Mandate Oversight Committee today allowed Baripada Medical College to start admission process from this academic session. This has been informed by the Chief Secretary A.P. Padhi.

The apex court has directed to expedite admission process of 100 MBBS undergraduate seats for the 2017-18 academic sessions at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College in Baripada.

The Mayurbhanj district had observed bandh on May 11 to protest against delay in MCI’s decision on the Medical College.

Among the upcoming medical colleges in the state, after repeated reminders by CM Naveen Patnaik, the Koraput medical college was given clearance to begin classes for the academic session this year. However, the Baripada medical college was waiting for permission.