Headlines

Baripada Medical College gets SC nod for starting admission process

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Baripada Medical College

Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court Mandate Oversight Committee today allowed Baripada Medical College to start admission process from this academic session. This has been informed by the Chief Secretary A.P. Padhi.

The apex court has directed to expedite admission process of 100 MBBS undergraduate seats for the 2017-18 academic sessions at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College in Baripada.

The Mayurbhanj district had observed bandh on May 11 to protest against delay in MCI’s decision on the Medical College.

Among the upcoming medical colleges in the state, after repeated reminders by CM Naveen Patnaik, the Koraput medical college was given clearance to begin classes for the academic session this year. However, the Baripada medical college was waiting for permission.

 

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital
9.2K
Headlines

Odia actor Minaketan Das under treatment at Leelavati hospital
cabbage cabbage
3.2K
Latest News Update

Now plastic cabbage being sold in Delhi (watch video)
petrol pumps raided petrol pumps raided
3.1K
Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar
SBI SBI
2.6K
Business

SBI to levy Rs 25 charge on all ATM withdrawals
Amrit Chatterjee Amrit Chatterjee
2.0K
Bollywood

Odisha boy leaves corporate job, becomes Bollywood actor
To Top