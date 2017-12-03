Crime

Bargarh viral video: Two more arrested

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bargarh viral video

Bargarh: The district police on Sunday nabbed two others within a couple of hours after arresting four persons in connection with sexual molestation of a college girl in the middle of a busy road in broad daylight and making a video of the incident which had gone viral on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Sahil Barik and Nutan Barik.

With the arrest of the duo, the number of the arrested accused reached to six.

Hotasan Hati of Khaira village, Ajit Barik, Jayaprakash Bhoi and Umakanta Bhoi of Bukuramunda village under Paikmal police limits were arrested earlier today.

The accused have been booked under Sections 341, 354, 354(B), 34 of IPC and Sections 66(A), 66(B) and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The district police took suo motto cognisance of the matter after the video was circulated on social media and registered a case at Paikamal police station.

Revealing details about the viral video, Bargarh police informed that the incident occurred near Khaira Dam in the first week of October this year, when the girl and her friend were hanging out in the area.

Notably, it is seen in the video that a gang of men intercepted the girl in an abandoned placed on Melchhamunda-Padmapur road, while she was returning from her college along with her boyfriend. Later, the miscreants molested her in group despite her repeated cry to leave her. They filmed the incident and made it viral on the social media platforms.

Bargarh SP Jugal Kishor Kumar Banoth had on Saturday ordered the district police to conduct a probe into the viral video incident.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Odia actress Odia actress
2.0K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today
suicide suicide
1.2K
Headlines

DAV business school girl ends life in hostel
Maharashtra Maharashtra
1.2K
Latest News Update

Doctors remove 72 coins from man’s stomach in Maharashtra

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top