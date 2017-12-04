Bargarh viral video: Two more accused arrested

Bargarh: The Bargarh police today arrested two more accused in connection with sexual molestation of a college girl in the middle of a busy road in broad daylight and making a video of the incident which had gone viral on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Jitu Behera and Murali Barik, were arrested from Paikmal Bukurmunda. With the arrest of the duo, the number of the arrested accused rose to eight.

Earlier on Sunday, police had arrested six persons, including the youth who had captured a video of the whole incident.

The accused have been booked under Sections 341, 354, 354(B), 34 of IPC and Sections 66(A), 66(B) and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The district police took suo motto cognisance of the matter after the video was circulated on social media and registered a case at Paikamal police station.

Revealing details about the viral video, Bargarh police informed that the incident occurred near Khaira Dam in the first week of October this year, when the girl and her friend were hanging out in the area.

Notably, it is seen in the video that a gang of men intercepted the girl in an abandoned placed on Melchhamunda-Padmapur road, while she was returning from her college along with her boyfriend. Later, the miscreants molested her in group despite her repeated cry to leave her. They filmed the incident and made it viral on the social media platforms.

Bargarh SP Jugal Kishor Kumar Banoth had on Saturday ordered the district police to conduct a probe into the viral video incident.