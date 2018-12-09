Bargarh minor girl’s death: Cops nab two suspects

Bargarh: A day after the body of a minor girl was recovered from Bidhyabasini hill under Bheden police limits in Bargarh district, two persons were arrested in connection with the death on Sunday.

On the other hand, the district superintendent of police (SP) issued a show-cause notice to a sub-inspector of Bheden police station for allegedly refusing to register a case in this regard.

According to sources, the girl was missing for the past six days. However, the sub-inspector of Bheden police station did not register a case when the family members of the victim approached him.

After the recovery of the body, family members of the deceased suspect that she might have been killed by someone and later her body was dumped atop the hill to conceal the crime.

Reportedly, the girl had eloped with two youths six days back.