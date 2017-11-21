PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Bargarh BJP heavyweight Narayan Sahu quits party to join BJD

Narayan Sahu

Bargarh: In yet another new twist in Bargarh politics ahead of Bijepur by-poll, the BJP district unit president Narayan Sahu resigned from the party today and later in the day, arrived at Naveen Nivas here and announced joining the BJD on December 3.

The leader has cited his resentment over party’s work in the district as the reason of resignation in the letter to BJP State President Basant Panda.

“There is no value of sacrifice in the BJP rater is ruled by jealousy. I worked for the party from 1997 to 2017 but earned no praise for it. So, I decided to quit the party and join the BJD,” said Sahu.

I was part of the Janata Party and returned to the family, he added.

He also made it clear that his resignation from the BJP has nothing to do with the inclusion of former Bijepur BJD MLA Ashok Panigrahi in the party.

“I will support Rita Sahu, BJD candidate for the Bijepur by-poll,” he concluded.

