Bare body of woman found in Konark; rape and murder suspected

Konark: The bare body of a woman was found near Jagannath temple in Konark of Puri district on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, locals spotted a body laying in front a beetle shop with a handkerchief tied on the neck this morning.

The woman was staying near the temple since last five years and she was a mentally challenged person.

The locals immediately informed the police about the incident. Police arrived at the spot and sent the body for post-mortem after seizing it.

Preliminary investigation suggested that she was raped and murdered. However, police have launched a probe to find out the reason behind her death.