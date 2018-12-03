Barcelona’s former president Josep Lluis Nuñez dies at 87

Barcelona: Barcelona’s former president, Josep Lluis Nuñez i Clemente, died on Monday after a long battle with illness. He was 87.

Having stepped out of the public spotlight in recent years, Nuñez ran Barcelona from 1978 until 2000 and presided over the club’s first-ever European Cup championship win in 1992.

“Nuñez totally transformed the club,” Barcelona said in a statement on its official website.

“This was a decisive period in the club’s history, with huge changes to the way football operated around the world, particularly in terms of finance and media attention,” the club added.

Though Barcelona did not win a La Liga title until the 1984/1985 season, under Nuñez’s leadership, the club secured its financial independence and was a pioneer in generating income from broadcast rights and marketing.

“His dedication was unquestionable, and the 175 titles won by the professional teams (30 for football, 36 basketball, 65 handball, and 44 roller hockey) were simply staggering,” the club statement detailed.

In his 22 years at the helm, Camp Nou underwent two expansions, the Barcelona museum and the Barcelona foundation were created and the land for the club’s Sports City was acquired.