Barbaric act; Pakistan army mutilated bodies of two Indian soldiers at J&K LOC

Srinagar: In a very tragic act, persons from Pakistani armed forces killed two Indian soldiers and mutilated their bodies along the Line of Control at Jammu & Kashmir on Monday morning.

In a statement released by the Indian Army’s Northern Command stated that the incident occurred at around 8:30 am in the morning when the Pakistanis opened fire unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district, and members of their Border Action Team (BAT) attacked a patrol party. The statement also mentioned that in an unsoldierly act by the Pakistan army, the bodies of the Indian soldiers in the patrol were mutilated.

Reacting to the incident, Defence Minister run Jaitley has said that the Indian government strongly condemns such type of barbaric act and the country has full confidence and faith in the armed forces which will react appropriately.

The two dead Indian soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh, a junior commissioned officer (JCO), and Border Security Force head constable Prem Sagar.

Army sources said that the firing egaan at 8:25 am, identifying that Pakistan’s 647 Mujahid Battalion deployed on the forward defence line as the source.

Four rocket-propelled grenades and three to four bursts of automatic weapons were fired on Kripan-1, manned by the BSF’s 200 Battalion. Indian troopers at Kripan-1 retaliated with automatic weapons at 8.40am, officials said. The firing lasted till 9am.

BSF head constable Prem Sagar belongs to Deoria district in UP. One of the injured was identified as BSF constable Rajender Kumar, while the identity of the fourth trooper, who received minor injuries, is yet to be revealed.