Baramunda to be transformed into inter-state bus terminal

Bhubaneswar: The inter-State bus stand at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar would be renovated and transformed into an inter-State bus terminal (ISBT) by April 2019.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday. The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) presented the concept design for the bus terminal to the Government.

The terminal, which is going to be developed over a land of more than 15 acres at a cost of over Rs 180 crore, would have a 4-acre patch reserved for commercial development in future.

The rest of the area (more than 11 acres), earmarked for the prestigious multi-modal transport hub with a greater focus on intra-city, intercity (intra-State) and inter-State bus services, would mainly have a terminal area and a commercial area.

As per the concept design, the terminal area of 9,839 square metres would have a ground floor of 4,343 square metres and first floor to third floor 1,832 square metres (on each floor) making it a total of 5,496 square metres.

Similarly, the design has allocated 21,350 square metres to the commercial area, out of which ground floor would be 1,850 square metres; and there would be five floors (each 3,900 square metres) making it a total of 19,500 square metres.

The commercial area would have a basement parking with 9,000 square metres space, which would have a capacity to hold 300 ECS (equivalent car space).

The contractor’s selection and finalisation of the engineering drawing for the project would be over by March 2018. The construction of the ISBT is likely to start by June and the Phase-I completion of the project would be by June 2019, BDA sources said.

The design components for the project would, however, integrate mixed land use development with commercial office space, retail space, multi-level car parking and open public space.

The terminal would ensure passenger pick-up and drop-off (PPUDO) facilities for private vehicles, prepaid private vehicles, prepaid auto rickshaws, taxis, cycle rickshaws, and taxi-aggregator vehicles such as Ola and Uber.