Baramunda bus stand to get new look with modern facilities soon

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) is all set to renovate the city-based Baramunda bus stand with modern amenities with a budget of Rs 3 crore.

This has been informed by State Transport Minister Nrusingha Sahu that BDA has been entrusted for modernization of the bus stand so that commuters can avail necessary facilities.

BDA has planned to set up restaurant, hi-tech lighting, drinking water and sanitation facilities in the bus stand in a bid to make it a model bus stand in the state, said the minister.

The State Government has also decided to modernize the Badambadi bus stand by Odisha State Road Transportation Corporation (OSRTC), he further stated.

