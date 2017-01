Cuttack: India set a mammoth target of 382 for England at Barabati. The 50,000 odd spectators were at their best cheering for their favourite players Yuvraj and Dhoni both of who scored huge tons. In fact, Yuvraj’s 150 is his personal highest score in ODIs while 381 is the highest team score at Barabati.

Among the crowd was actor Anubhav enjoying every hit from the duo. Here’s the match in pictures: