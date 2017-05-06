Barabati all set for Federation Cup 2017 starting from Sunday

Cuttack: The Hero Federation Cup 2017 kicks off on the 7th of May (Sunday) at Barabati stadium in Cuttack. All arrangements by the Football Association of Odisha (FAO) are on its final stages for hosting the tournament, while teams participating in the tournament have started the practice.
The top eight teams of the recently concluded I-League season will fight it out for the premier cup competition in Indian football. The teams are divided into two groups of four teams each.
Group A comprises top seeds and I-League champions Aizawl FC, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers and Chennai City. Group B has defending champions Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, DSK Shivajians and Shillong Lajong. All the matches will be held at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Orissa.
There will be two matches per day during the group stage from 7th May to 12th May. The semi-finals are scheduled for the 14th of May, while there are two dates for the final.
However, the football enthusiasts of Odisha will get to see some internationally acclaimed Indian footballers like Sunil Chhetri, Robin Singh and Jeje Lalpekhlua.