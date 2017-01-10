Barabati ready for Ind-Eng ODI; Ticket sale from Jan 16

Cuttack: Barabati stadium is all set to host the second ODI between India and England on January 19 for which tickets will be sold at the stadium counters on January 16 and 17. Review meetings were held on Monday and Tuesday regarding preparation.

On Tuesday, Central Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) AB Ota reviewed the preparation of the stadium. “The preparation inside the stadium is satisfactory while the roads leading to the venue are under repair which will be completed before the match,” said Ota.

On Monday, BCCI general manager MV Sridhar and Cuttack DCP Sanjeev Arora also reviewed the preparations. Sridhar was satisfied with the pitch and ground preparations while the DCP took stock of the security arrangements.

After OCA president Ranjib Biswal and secretary Asirbad Behera stepped down following the Justice Lodha Committee, there was speculation of the match being called off at Barabati.