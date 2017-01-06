Barabati preparedness for Jan 19 ODI

Bhubaneswar: Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium is match ready for the January 19 ODI between Indian and England. A preparatory meeting was conducted today at the Commissionerate Police office.

Players will be arriving at Bhubaneswar on January 18, 1.30 pm in a chartered flight that will leave for Kolkata on January 20, 2 pm. Players and officials will stay at Hotel Mayfair Lagoon. On January 19, the match will begin at 1.30 pm for which the gates will be opened by 10 am.

Bangalore based company Sun Sports has taken up ticket sale and will provide 1500 duty passes for stadium officials, 500 vehicle passes for dignitaries. Four parking areas have been identified which include Balijatra Ground, Cricket Academy Gate No.1, Cambridge School, St Xavier School campus.

Tickets will be sold by SBI for public from January 16 and 17 at three counters and each person will be able to buy only two tickets. Since cash transaction limit is Rs 2,000 buyers have been asked to bring exact amount of cash for the tickets. The tickets are priced between Rs 400 to Rs 8,000.

Nets have been installed around the ground to avoid any untoward incident while fruits, water bottles will not be allowed inside the stadium.

The meeting included officials of OCA, Bhubaneswar airport, hotel owners, DCPs of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.