Barabati ODI: 8109 online tickets booked

Cuttack: As many as 8109 online tickets have been booked for the upcoming high voltage clash between India and England here at the Barabati stadium scheduled to be held on January 19.

The online booking for 8310 available tickets the match begun early on Monday and within three days about 8109 have been reserved, Orissa Cricket Association (OCA) informed.

The online booking would be continued till January 15 while offline reservation would be done on January 16 and 17 at the stadium counters.

Tickets of gallery number 1 and 3 have been fixed at Rs 600 followed by Rs 500 for tickets of gallery number 2 and 4. Similarly, tickets for galley number 6 and 7 have been fixed at Rs 400 while the ones for gallery number 6 have been made Rs 200. Likewise, Rs 3000 has been stipulated for Special Enclosure, Rs 5000 for New Pavilion, Rs 8000 for Corporate Box and Rs 5000 for A/C Box (Gallery No-4).