Barabati ODI: 64 CCTVs, 4 movable cameras to keep eye on match

Cuttack: The much awaited ODI at Barabati stadium between India and England will be played out on January 19 amid tigght vigilance and scrutiny. Briefing to a press meet on the match preparedness, Orissa Cricket Association (OCA) Secretary Ashirbad Behera said about 66 CCTV cameras have been installed at various points inside the stadium premises.

“Stadium gates would be opened at 10 am four hours before the match. To keep an eye on crowd control and spot any untoward incident about 66 CCTV cameras would be fitted at various points inside the stadium premises.Similarly, four high powered movable CCTV cameras would also be installed inside the stadium,” he said.

Both the teams will arrive on Janaury 18 a day before the ODI, he added.

Earlier the cricketing board had declared the ticket booking schedule. The online ticket booking will begin from January 2 while the offline ticket selling at counters will be done on the 14th and 15th of the month.

Ticket booking could be done cashless or by DD and cheques. The administration has imposed tight scrutiny for the match as nets would cover up the pavilions while bottles would not be allowed into the stadium premises.